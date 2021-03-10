Mountain Home voters approve park improvement plan

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to make improvements at several area parks in Mountain Home received support Tuesday from voters.
According to unofficial numbers from the Baxter County Clerk’s office, Issue 1 passed by an 835-737 (53.1-46.9%) margin while Issue 2 passed by an 807-760 (51.4-48.6%) margin.
A group called 2 Yes Votes for Mountain Home said on social media that the improvements would be made to at least 10 parks and proposed community, aquatic and outdoor water parks in the town.
The vote is expected to be certified Monday, March 15.
