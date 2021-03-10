Report: Tom Bowen to be new Arkansas State AD

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It looks like there’s a new leader of the pack.
CollegeAD & AStateNation were first to report that Tom Bowen will be the new Arkansas State athletic director.
He was the Memphis AD from 2012 to 2019.
Bowen was key to the Tigers raising funds for a new basketball facility and football indoor practice facility. He oversaw Memphis’s move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
Bowen also hired coaches Justin Fuente, Mike Norvell, Tubby Smith, and Penny Hardaway.
He was on the Power 5 radar in 2015, Bowen was a finalist for the Cal AD opening.
Bowen’s time at Memphis ended with a lot of questions.
Before his stint at UM, Bowen was San Jose State athletic director from 2004 to 2012. The Spartan baseball and women’s golf programs won a conference championship during this tenure, along with a turnaround in football.
He also had stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2002 director of community affairs) and Cal (associate AD 2000-2002).
Region 8 Sports will keep you updated on the latest developments.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.