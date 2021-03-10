Man suspected of killing woman, father

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a North Arkansas man suspected of killing a woman and his father.
According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, investigators found the bodies in a home on Chateau Pointe Loop off State Highway 87 just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
The victims were identified as 64-year-old Ronald Calkins, who lived at the address, and 40-year-old Brandy Patrick of Mountain View.
Their bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.
Early in the investigation, according to ASP, they identified 43-year-old Royce Calkins as a possible suspect who took a truck from the crime scene.
About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police CID agents and Stone County sheriff’s deputies arrested the younger Calkins in Fifty-Six, just north of Mountain View on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Calkins is being held in the Stone County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in court.
According to the news release, he lived with his father at the Chateau Pointe Loop home.
