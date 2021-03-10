Special election held for Lake City mayor

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A special election was held on Tuesday for Lake City’s mayor.
The special election is being held to fill the vacant mayor position after Jon Milligan was elected to serve the House District 53 seat.
Candidates Cameron Tate and Chad Moody say if they get elected, they plan to focus on improving infrastructure and adding a grocery store.
“I want to continue to strengthen our infrastructure and just try to make it better for the citizens of Lake City,” said Tate
“Businesses for the folks to go to without having to go to other towns and just try to make it better for everybody, more convenient,” said Moody.
Both Tate and Moody say they are glad citizens came out to vote and made their voices heard.
The third candidate, Danny Dunigan, says that if elected, he plans to improve the sewer system, the police and fire departments, and plans to add a grocery store.
