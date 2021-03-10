Special election regarding ‘Brookland Parks’ to be held June 8

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland will hold a special election on Tuesday, June 8 to extend a current tax set to expire in September, Mayor Kenneth Jones confirmed to Region 8 News Tuesday night.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, the council passed an ordinance adopting changes to the current bond ordinance, and in June, residents will get to vote on three items: a new park, sewer improvements, and a new City Hall.
Back in February, Region 8 News report Jones wants to see a massive park, which plans to have baseball and softball fields, along with a walking trail and a playground.
That facility would be placed directly west of Whitten Creek Apartments.
The sewer improvements would be focused on Eason Street and along Highway 49, and the new City Hall would place the Brookland Police Department and City Hall under one roof.
The projects are expected to come with a multi-million dollar price tag, but the decision will be left up to the citizens with the special election.
Mayor Jones said if this bond tax is extended, once it is paid off, it will expire and go away.
