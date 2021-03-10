TSA looking to hire officers at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for a new job, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire multiple officers at the Memphis International Airport.
TSA said they are looking to employ 35 Transportation Security Officer (TSO) part-time positions by summer 2021 at the Memphis airport.
The job will pay $16.51 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.
TSA added benefits will include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees, and a generous retirement plan.
TSOs are a critical first-line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”
If you would like to apply, click here.
