ACLU plans to file lawsuit against total abortion ban

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The near-total abortion ban in Arkansas goes into effect in a couple of months. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas says they plan to file a lawsuit and block the law before it can impact abortion access.
SB6 was approved by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who also issued a statement Tuesday about the bill.
The opponents to the new law are working with abortion clinics across the state to build their case.
“I believe that Governor Hutchinson has sent a message to the women of Arkansas that he believes that the state knows better than them and that he is telling pregnant people of Arkansas that he does not care what happens to them,” said Ali Taylor, Co-Founder of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network.
She says that the law is dangerous, and taking it to court will cost taxpayers.
“And this is very likely to be another case where it will be a few years probably,” said Taylor.
ACLU of Arkansas is the lead organization working to take the issue to court.
Executive Director Holly Dickson issued a statement Wednesday that read:
“This law is scheduled to take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, and we’re committed to making sure the law is blocked before it can impact Arkansans’ access to care,” Dickson said. “As you may know, previous abortion bans and restrictions have been blocked from taking effect by the courts, which can issue temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions enjoining laws from being enforced, and ultimately struck down.”
Lori Williams, Clinic Director of Little Rock Family Planning, says that she works with the ACLU to file a lawsuit. She issued a statement that says:
“In Arkansas, we have continued to serve our patients under years of relentless attacks from state politicians. This outright ban is just the latest and most outrageous effort to block our patients from accessing vital reproductive health care. Our physicians, staff, and our patients will not be intimidated by these attacks. Our doors remain open--and we will always fight to ensure that they stay that way. Our patients will continue to receive the compassionate care they need.”
Taylor says it’s important to remember this law will not go into effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.
“Abortion is still legal in Arkansas. As of this moment, Governor Hutchinson signing that bill does not change anything. Anyone who has appointments in the upcoming weeks should still keep those appointments,” said Taylor.
However, the Arkansas Family Council, which supports SB6 and now Act 308, said they believe the new law will protect unborn children.
