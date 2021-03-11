Area Walmart pharmacies administering COVID vaccine

Area Walmart pharmacies administering COVID vaccine
Numerous Walmart stores across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 12:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Numerous Walmart stores across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines.

In Jonesboro, both Supercenters and both Neighborhood Markets, as well as Sam’s Club have available appointments.

Numerous Walmart stores across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri have begun accepting appointments.
Numerous Walmart stores across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri have begun accepting appointments. (Source: Walmart)

To be eligible, a patient must fall within Phase 1-A or 1-B of the state’s vaccine guidelines which, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, include these groups and workers:

  • 65 years and older
  • Education
  • Police, fire, other first responders
  • Corrections
  • Food and Agriculture
  • People with intellectual or developmental disabilities
  • Essential Government
  • Grocery Store/Meal Delivery
  • Postal/Package Delivery Service
  • Public Transit
  • Houses of Worship
  • Manufacturing

There is no cost for the vaccine.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.