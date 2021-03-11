Area Walmart pharmacies administering COVID vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Numerous Walmart stores across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines.
In Jonesboro, both Supercenters and both Neighborhood Markets, as well as Sam’s Club have available appointments.
To be eligible, a patient must fall within Phase 1-A or 1-B of the state’s vaccine guidelines which, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, include these groups and workers:
- 65 years and older
- Education
- Police, fire, other first responders
- Corrections
- Food and Agriculture
- People with intellectual or developmental disabilities
- Essential Government
- Grocery Store/Meal Delivery
- Postal/Package Delivery Service
- Public Transit
- Houses of Worship
- Manufacturing
There is no cost for the vaccine.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.
