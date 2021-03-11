Arkansas Senate approves lottery winner bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that would allow someone who won more than $500,000 in the Arkansas lottery to remain anonymous sailed through the state Senate Wednesday.
Under the bill, the person’s name would be exempt from the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act if they request the change. Elected officials and an individual related to the official “in the second degree of consanguinity” would remain anonymous for only six months.
However, the bill would allow any records or information filed with the Arkansas Lottery to become public after three years.
The bill was sent Wednesday afternoon to the House Rules Committee.
