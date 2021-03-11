17 arrested Thursday in federal/state drug, weapons investigation

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A wide-scale drug investigation uncovered over 100 pounds of meth, three pounds of cocaine, over 40 firearms and led to the arrests of 17 people Thursday, federal authorities said.
During an afternoon news conference in Searcy, the United States Attorney’s Office announced the arrests dealt with a drug organization involved in the distribution of meth and cocaine in Searcy and White County.
Officials called the investigation “Operation Central Sweep” and said it also centered around suspected gang activity dealing with the Gangster Disciples.
A federal indictment was also unsealed Thursday, naming 33 people in the investigation.
Authorities said the investigation sought to go after illegal drugs, violent criminals and drug trafficking in the area.
“Our neighborhoods deserve to exist without fear and intimidation inflicted by violent drug gangs like the Gangster Disciples,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said in a media release. “The arrests today are an example of DEA’s relentless pursuit to target individuals and organizations that plague and pollute our communities with their drug trafficking and violence. DEAs continued pledge to the people of Arkansas is to continue to continue to work with all our law enforcement partners to pursue these violent criminals and drug traffickers.”
In addition to the DEA and ATF, other agencies involved in the investigation include the United States Postal Investigation Service, Searcy police, the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, White County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.
The suspects arrested Thursday will appear in federal court at 9 a.m. March 15 for plea and arraignment.
