Batesville’s Isabella Higginbottom drops 57 pts Thursday in 5A 1st Round

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - The legend of Isabella Higginbottom continues.
The Batesville senior guard dropped 57 points Thursday in the 1st Round of the 5A State Tournament. The Lady Pioneers beat Parkview 87-77 in Hot Springs. Higginbottom was 21 of 24 from the free throw line in the victory.
According to the AAA Record Book, Higginbottom sets the new all-time record for most points in a girls basketball state tournament game (five players a team). The previous record holder was Brenda Rhodes. She had 55 points in a game for Wilmar in 1984. Peggy Ward had 58 points for Mountain View in a six-girl basketball state tournament game in 1957.
Izzy adds another accomplishment to a decorated career with the Lady Pioneers. She was the MVP in 2019 as Batesville won the 4A State Basketball Championship. Higginbottom earned All-State honors in 2019 and 2020, and she’s pretty much a lock for 2021. She’ll play SEC basketball next season at Missouri.
