BRTC to offer introductory hunting course

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have teamed up to offer a unique class to those interested in hunting wild game.
The college will offer an introductory for-credit hunting course during the Fall 2021 semester.
According to a Thursday news release, Introduction to Hunting is open to beginning and new hunters.
During the course, in addition to completing the AGFC’s Hunter Education Course, students will learn how to safely discharge a firearm, participate in multiple hunts for wild game, learn how to field dress and clean harvested game.
They will even learn how to prepare wild game dishes.
“In this region, we expect this class to pique the interest of area residents and students,” said Donna Statler, dean of general studies. “It is the first class of this nature to be taught in our area of the state.”
“By offering an introductory course in hunting, students will have an opportunity to earn academic credit, and learn correct and safe practices for lifelong hunting,” said Dr. Brad Baine, vice president for academic affairs.
While the course is designed for students who have no prior hunting experience, Baine said “BRTC and AGFC are continuing to discuss and address additional needs of the communities we serve.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.