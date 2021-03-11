Capacity increasing at Baum-Walker Stadium & Bogle Park

Beginning March 16, and for games scheduled through March 30, additional tickets will be made available at each venue. Approximately 1,200 tickets will be added at Baum-Walker Stadium (including increased capacity in the Hog Pen), while an additional 120 tickets will be made available at Bogle Park. Any additional adjustments to capacity, for games beginning April 1 through the remainder of the season, will be determined at a later date.