Construction begins at Jonesboro High School

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro High School is expanding to adapt to the growing population of its student body.
Officials say 20 new classrooms and several offices will be added to alleviate congestion in the building, which was meant to hold up to 900 people.
With a total of approximately 1,400 students enrolled, JHS has had to make adjustments – such as converting an old fieldhouse to a classroom – which Assistant Superintendent William Cheatham says can be a disruption to the learning environment.
“I would say the staff and students have been great about just going with the flow,” said the assistant superintendent. “They understand we’re growing and part of what comes with growing pains is some disruption in the norm.”
Cheatham mentioned that along with the additional classrooms and offices, the cafeteria will be enlarged.
It currently sits as the smallest cafeteria in the district.
Also, there will be additional parking spaces and a new entrance to ease the flow of school traffic on Main Street.
Cheatham says the design will mimic the look of the performing arts center and the gymnasium.
Construction is expected to be completed at the beginning of the school year in 2022.
