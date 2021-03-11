Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 4:49 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:40 p.m., Thursday, March 11, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 326,040 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 256,519 confirmed cases
    • 69,521 probable cases
  • 317,465 recoveries
  • 3,144 active cases
    • 2,293 confirmed active cases
    • 851 probable active cases
  • 5,410 total deaths
    • 4,342 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,068 deaths among probable cases
  • 278 currently hospitalized
    • 125 in ICU
    • 67 on ventilators
  • 3,248,491 people total have been tested
    • 9.3% positive PCR tests
    • 16.8% positive antigen tests
  • 2,909,740 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, March 11:

  1. Benton: 39
  2. Washington: 38
  3. Pulaski: 33
  4. Faulkner: 22
  5. Craighead: 17

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,952 62 2,794 96 18,927
Clay 1,704 13 1,643 48 16,942
Cleburne 1,908 17 1,823 68 20,994
Craighead 12,952 112 12,670 169 111,821
Crittenden 5,803 56 5,654 91 39,015
Cross 1,902 11 1,843 48 15,697
Greene 5,943 42 5,828 72 45,097
Independence 3,690 5 3,566 119 38,563
Jackson 3,190 10 3,143 36 25,017
Lawrence 2,058 9 2,008 41 14,235
Mississippi 5,697 25 5,566 106 38,507
Poinsett 3,092 9 3,008 75 25,712
Randolph 2,032 24 1,961 47 18,069
St. Francis 3,470 28 3,404 38 29,273
Sharp 1,532 13 1,474 45 16,340
Stone 974 6 939 29 10,726
White 7,659 63 7,481 115 49,434
Woodruff 627 3 613 11 8,155

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

