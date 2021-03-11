Lawrence Hall Health to expand visitation policy

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area nursing home will be expanding its visitation policy to allow families to visit their loved ones.
According to a post on the Lawrence Hall Health & Rehabilitation Facebook page, the policy will be expanded starting March 15.
“We will begin offering expanded visitation hours to our existing visitation procedures Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. and allow visitors Saturday and Sunday during the same hours,” the post noted. “Families are encouraged to contact our social services department at 870-886-1285 or administration at 870-886-1296 to schedule a visit with your loved one.”
Officials said they have been working with state health officials in the past few months on the issue and that people can still use phone calls, video calls or safe distancing if they do not feel comfortable going to the facility.
