Man accused of opening fire on neighbor’s home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man Wednesday night after they say he fired multiple shots into his neighbor’s home.
The incident happened in the 1300-block of Pratt Circle, just off N. Patrick Street on the north side of town.
According to the initial incident report, 44-year-old Michael Aaron Roberts shot into his neighbor’s house across the street.
Officer Brian C. Merrill reported finding 15 spent shell casings of different calibers scattered throughout Roberts’ home.
Merrill also stated finding a Ruger AR 556 rifle; a Glock 17 pistol with Vortex Viper Sight and three magazines; a bag of miscellaneous ammunition, firearm accessories, and magazines; and a homemade suppressor can.
Officers arrested Roberts on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and terroristic act.
He is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance before a judge.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.