March 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, March 11. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll dodge a few showers on an otherwise warm and windy Thursday.
A slow-moving cold front will be the focus of showers and thunderstorms, especially across our northern counties.
Highs today and tomorrow should reach the 70°F mark before dipping into the mid-60s this weekend.
Rain chances go up during this timeframe, as well.
A couple storms may produce high wind gusts with another cold front on Sunday evening.
News Headlines
An Arkansas House committee will take up two bills Thursday addressing teacher licenses and DACA.
A Paragould man faces an internet stalking charge after police say he tried to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.
A Region 8 electric company broke ground Wednesday on a new solar power plant.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic today as the number of active cases continues to fall across the state.
