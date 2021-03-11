Norchad Omier named SBC Freshman of the Year, Marquis Eaton All-SBC 2nd Team

Eaton finished the year ranked fifth in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game and led the league with 91 assists against just 39 turnovers while playing 32.5 minutes per game. He was the only player in the league with 80-plus assists and he led with a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. He finished as one of only five players nationally in any conference to log 90 or more assists and 40 or fewer assists in conference only games. He shot 42.5 percent (71-167) from the field and 33.3 percent (20-60) beyond the arc. He ranked second in the league in free throw percentage knocking down 89.8 percent (79-88) at the stripe. For the season, Eaton had a league-best 124 assists against 56 turnovers in 24 games played. The Helena, Ark., native and Jonesboro High School product surpassed the 1,000-point plateau during the season and is one of 21 Sun Belt Conference players since the 1991-92 season to have at least 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists in their career. He is among four players in program history with 1,000 points, 250 rebounds and 250 assists joining Reggie Gordon (1983-87), Micah Marsh (1994-98) and Chico Fletcher (1996-00). He climbed to 10th on the all-time scoring list with 1,321 points scored and is sixth on the all-time assists’ charts with 374. He earns All-Sun Belt honors for the second-consecutive season after being named Third Team All-Sun Belt last season.