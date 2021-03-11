Road sign thieves rampant in New Madrid County, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Road sign thieves are said to be rampant in New Madrid County, and the sheriff’s department needs your help getting the signs back.
With more than a dozen signs stolen or damaged, it’s costing the city more than just time and money to replace them.
“It is a serious problem, because you could be saving somebody’s life by helping us out, keeping these signs up.”
Donnie Brown, the New Madrid County highway engineer, said signs are being stolen throughout the county.
“Some of them the same night that we put them up,” he said. “Four-twenty, 711, some of those are the more common ones, but it’s really getting to be a big problem.”
He said missing signs aren’t the only problem he’s seeing. Signs are also being damaged or destroyed.
“We have people that go out and take target practice on our signs. They make them where you can’t even read them anymore. Shoot the numbers up. Take a baseball bat, for example, knock it all to pieces, knock it over,” he explained.
Fed up, the city decided to reach out to Sheriff Bud Cooper for help.
“We’re asking the public to bring back any signs they have that have ended up in their possession.”
As a solution to get them back, the sheriff’s department created an amnesty period that started in February and runs through March. So, far they have only received a handful of signs.
“Any road signs, you can bring them to the office and drop them off, no questions asked.”
But starting in April, he said if you’re caught, you will be prosecuted.
“We’re going to vigorously start looking for these signs,” he said. “Then we’re going to investigate and figure out who’s got that sign and take the appropriate criminal actions.”
Sheriff Cooper said getting caught with a road sign could lead to a misdemeanor charge of possession of the stolen property, which could also send you to jail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.