Sixth-graders set up “little free pantries” across school

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Tech Intermediate School students have been hard at work setting up “little free pantries” around campus to make sure no one goes hungry in their town.
Teacher Beverly Porter says the project has helped the kids understand food insecurity and how they can make a difference in their community.
The kids say they wanted to help people in poverty.
“Well, some people are in poverty, and they can’t get food, so they can just come over here and get ours,” said 6th grader Gracie Williams.
Sixth-grader Destiny Young says that the pantries are needed, especially during the pandemic.
“Before COVID, it was bad, but I think it has gotten worse. It has impacted a lot of people because I know this will help a lot in the future,” said Young.
The kids came up with the idea last year and worked for months with the school board to turn their idea into reality.
The pantries are located at the Greene County Tech Primary and Intermediate schools.
Donations accepted include nonperishable food, hand sanitizer, and paper towels.
