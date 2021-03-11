St. Bernards hosting walk-in vaccine clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who fall within the Phase 1-A or 1-B categories for the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday is your lucky day.
Instead of making an appointment and waiting to get vaccinated, St. Bernards Healthcare will accept eligible walk-in patients from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The vaccine clinic is located at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 East Washington in Jonesboro.
According to a news release, walk-ins do not need an appointment during the clinic’s hours, but they must meet the criteria for either Phase 1-A or 1-B.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the vaccines are available to these groups and workers:
- 65 years and older
- Education
- Police, fire, other first responders
- Corrections
- Food and Agriculture
- People with intellectual or developmental disabilities
- Essential Government
- Grocery Store/Meal Delivery
- Postal/Package Delivery Service
- Public Transit
- Houses of Worship
- Manufacturing
Those covered under Phase 1-A who have not yet been vaccinated are also eligible to get the vaccine. These groups include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and police, firefighters, and EMS who work as first responders.
