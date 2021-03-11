St. Bernards hosting walk-in vaccine clinic

St. Bernards Healthcare will accept eligible walk-in patients from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 8:38 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who fall within the Phase 1-A or 1-B categories for the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday is your lucky day.

Instead of making an appointment and waiting to get vaccinated, St. Bernards Healthcare will accept eligible walk-in patients from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The vaccine clinic is located at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 East Washington in Jonesboro.

According to a news release, walk-ins do not need an appointment during the clinic’s hours, but they must meet the criteria for either Phase 1-A or 1-B.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the vaccines are available to these groups and workers:

  • 65 years and older
  • Education
  • Police, fire, other first responders
  • Corrections
  • Food and Agriculture
  • People with intellectual or developmental disabilities
  • Essential Government
  • Grocery Store/Meal Delivery
  • Postal/Package Delivery Service
  • Public Transit
  • Houses of Worship
  • Manufacturing

Those covered under Phase 1-A who have not yet been vaccinated are also eligible to get the vaccine. These groups include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and police, firefighters, and EMS who work as first responders.

