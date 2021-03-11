Tom Bowen introduced as Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tom Bowen was introduced Thursday morning as the new Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics.
He spent 2012 to 2019 as the Memphis AD, guiding the Tigers from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. Bowen spent Wednesday meeting with the student-athletes and coaches. His goal with the Red Wolves is to create a Culture of Champions.
“Graduate 100 percent of our student athletes and compete,” Bowen said. “I have a saying, I said it to the student-athletes last night: My goal is to have a diploma on one hand and a championship ring on the other. And to me, that’s the only goal right now that’s tangible and in its simplest form. How to get there takes a lot of work, a lot of grind, a lot of engagement. Lot of sacrifice. It’s true. You become a champion through what you do to prepare for the opportunity. You just don’t walk out and say, hey we’re champions. A culture of champions produces winning. The dynamic at play is to create a culture where the confidence is among the coaches, the assistants, the medicine, the training room, the strength room, the weight room. It’s in the student body, it’s in the faculty, it’s a part of everything about us.”
