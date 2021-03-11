Total active COVID-19 cases continue to fall, hospitalizations plunge to rate not seen since last summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has reported another drop in total active COVID-19 cases, while Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state has also seen higher testing as well.
According to a tweet from Gov. Hutchinson, Arkansas had 3,227 total active cases, down 234 from Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations also fell Wednesday to 301, down 16 from Tuesday.
The AP reported Wednesday that the number of hospitalizations was the lowest reported by state health officials since last summer.
The state also saw 25 additional deaths reported Wednesday, raising the death toll to 5,382.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that of the 25 deaths reported, 16 were deaths that are late reporting from January.
Of the deaths, two were reported in Region 8 - one each in Cleburne and Randolph counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, officials said. Officials said 72 people in the state remain on ventilators.
State health officials also said nearly 500,000 people had received at least one vaccine dose, while 277,000 people have been fully immunized.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.