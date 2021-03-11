Veterinarian recommends biannual heartworm check-ups; warns about flea collars

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are a pet owner, you may want to consider paying close attention to how your pet responds to heartworm treatments, an area veterinarian said.
Heartworms are a parasite that can invade a dog or cat’s heart which attracts mosquitoes—who pass the larvae along to other pets.
Resistance in heartworm treatments is often found in pets that live near the Mississippi Delta or other large bodies of water.
Dr. Jim Guntharp, DVM – the owner of Jonesboro Family Pet Hospital – recommends you take your fur baby in for a check-up biannually.
“I think we’re such an endemic high population of heartworms in the Mid-South,” said Dr. Guntharp. “I prefer to do it twice a year to catch an infection of heartworms early so they can be treated real fast.”
He says that getting treatments from your pet care provider is better than ordering them from an online pharmacy as a precaution.
The doctor also mentioned that flea collars are not recommended for flea and tick protection.
“The collars can be chewed on – chewed and swallowed—which can present a problem,” he said.
He recommends that pet owners seek an alternative type of flea and tick control for their pets.
