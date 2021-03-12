Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ coronavirus hospitalizations have continued to drop as the state reported 27 new deaths from the virus.
The Department of Health said Thursday that the number of Arkansas patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 19 to 259.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,437.
Its virus cases increased by 459 to 326,040 total since the pandemic began.
Of those cases, 3,158 are active ones that don’t include people who have recovered or died from the virus.
More than 816,000 of the nearly 1.4 million vaccine doses allocated to Arkansas have been given so far.
