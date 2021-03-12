Arkansas State University “Up Till Dawn” raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students from Arkansas State University’s “Up Till Dawn” raised $55,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, putting them into first place across the country for money raised.
Due to the pandemic, some fundraising events could not be held and others were virtual.
The University’s program raised $74,751 last year, dropping by nearly $20,000 this last year.
Up Till Dawn raised money through events with Shadrach’s Coffee, Lost Pizza, and through a virtual “bake-off” with Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and wife Beth competed to raise money for the organization.
The program is an initiative that began with the Greek life program and has raised thousands to help children at St. Jude Children’s research hospital.
Mariangeles Grear, development specialist for ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said the project helped the hospital.
“I couldn’t be more proud to work with this amazing group of students who didn’t let anything get in the way of their passion to help the kids of St. Jude and build their legacy,” Grear said.
