Bald eagles found ‘acting strange’ in southeast Mo. tested for lead poisoning
The two eagles were found weeks apart, one in Dexter, Mo. and the other in the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | March 12, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 1:30 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two bald eagles found “acting strange” in southeast Missouri were tested for leading poisoning on Friday, March 12.

According to Watkins Wildlife Rehab, Dr. Sean Byrd and vet tech Kelly Manley from Skyview Animal Clinic tested the birds for lead poisoning. They said they expect results in about a week.

The eagles were taken to Watkins for monitoring and possible release into the wild.

One of the eagles was found in Dexter and the other was found a few weeks later at Mingo Wildlife Refuge.

They didn’t have any broken bones, no issues from trauma, but the two birds have made little-to-no effort to fly.

