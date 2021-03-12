Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 5:15 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:15 p.m., Friday, March 12, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 326,499 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 256,864 confirmed cases
    • 69,635 probable cases
  • 317,883 recoveries
  • 3,158 active cases
    • 2,351 confirmed active cases
    • 807 probable active cases
  • 5,437 total deaths
    • 4,352 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,085 deaths among probable cases
  • 259 currently hospitalized
    • 118 in ICU
    • 64 on ventilators
  • 3,248,491 people total have been tested
    • 9.3% positive PCR tests
    • 16.8% positive antigen tests
  • 2,909,740 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, March 12:

  1. Pulaski: 59
  2. Benton: 52
  3. Garland: 36
  4. Faulkner: 33
  5. Washington: 32

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,968 72 2,798 98 19,060
Clay 1,704 13 1,643 48 16,972
Cleburne 1,910 17 1,824 69 21,146
Craighead 12,960 107 12,682 170 112,127
Crittenden 5,806 53 5,660 91 39,099
Cross 1,905 11 1,846 48 15,719
Greene 5,947 45 5,829 72 45,277
Independence 3,691 4 3,568 119 38,767
Jackson 3,191 11 3,143 36 25,123
Lawrence 2,061 12 2,008 41 14,265
Mississippi 5,699 23 5,570 106 38,681
Poinsett 3,095 11 3,009 75 25,749
Randolph 2,036 25 1,964 47 18,111
St. Francis 3,474 32 3,404 38 29,354
Sharp 1,532 11 1,476 45 16,431
Stone 973 6 938 29 10,884
White 7,672 71 7,486 115 49,693
Woodruff 627 2 614 11 8,169

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

