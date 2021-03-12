Injuries reported in head-on crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a head-on crash with injuries at Marion Berry Parkway and East Johnson Avenue Thursday evening, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant
The call came in at 6:11 p.m Thursday.
According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Officer Sally Smith, a truck turned out of Church’s Chicken when a car hit the truck head-on.
Smith said injuries were reported however it’s unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital.
