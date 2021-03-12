Entergy Arkansas, Sierra Club reach agreement to retire Newark power plant

“Entergy Arkansas’ plan is a key step in Entergy Corporation’s ongoing strategy to transform the company’s generation portfolio to better meet customers’ needs today and in the future with cleaner, highly efficient resources of electricity. Options for renewable energy under the agreement may include solar, geothermal, run-of-the-river hydroelectric and wind power, including both commercial- and residential-scale projects (e.g., rooftop solar) and energy storage technologies,” Entergy Arkansas said in the media release. “Entergy operates one of the cleanest large-scale generating fleets in the country, and we recently announced we are taking another significant step toward a lower carbon future with a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”