Flood plain study first step in fixing drainage issues

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recently approved funding for a study of Ditch 12 to see what improvements can be made to help with flooding issues in Trumann.
Ditch 12 runs along Maple Grove Lane beside I-555 and carries most of the city’s floodwaters.
The city has been working to find a way to fix the flooding problems since the 2018 flood.
We first told you the city was discussing a grant to improve flooding in December of 2020.
This week, Mayor Barbara Lewallen was told the flood plain study has received funding and will begin as soon as the money is in hand.
Tommy Wilson has lived in the area since 1965.
He said there are times the flooding is so bad it comes over the roadways.
“It’s bad if we get a large rain, a bunch of rain, the flooding is terrible,” said Tommy.
The Corps of Engineers will start on the study this year, and it could take six months or more before it’s complete.
Once the city has the official results, it can apply for federal funding to improve drainage, including funding from FEMA, Homeland Security, and DRA.
Mayor Barbara Lewallen said this whole process would take some time, but they’re excited to improve the issue in the future.
