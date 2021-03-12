‘God was watching over us:’ Family recovering after fire destroys home

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A large, dangerous fire broke out in a Lawrence County home on March 6, burning the home down to rubble.
For the Borntreger family, they say it’s a blessing that they are all still alive.
“I was on the side where the fire had started,” 13-year-old Amos Borntreger, Jr. said.
Borntreger was in bed, sleeping when he sensed something.
“All of a sudden, I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Borntreger said. “I started screaming because I kind of saw fire.”
That scream woke his two older siblings, Noah and Katie, up. They were able to make it out, but they noticed Amos wasn’t with them.
“They came back in and got me,” Amos said. “I still didn’t really know what was happening.”
Amos had to be airlifted to a Little Rock hospital with burns on his face and down his right arm.
His parents, Amos Sr. and Martha, were out of town for business when they got the call.
“My first thoughts were these three children were alone at home,” Martha said.
Martha’s husband had a similar feeling.
“For me, it was probably the most devastating moment,” Amos said.
But fortunately, their neighbors were there to help. Firemen spent hours fighting the fire, but the family made it through alive and in one piece.
Their neighbors, including Matt Morse, the Borntreger’s pastor at Grace Tabernacle Church, were left wondering how.
“For a boy that was asleep, that woke up his siblings, and then they went out of the house and realized he wasn’t with them, went back and found out he was really asleep,” Morse said. “It makes you wonder who really woke him up?”
For 13-year-old Amos, the answer is simple.
“God was watching over us, a lot,” he said.
The Borntreger family tells us their neighbors are hosting them during this time, and they plan on cleaning and rebuilding their house within the next two weeks.
Grace Tabernacle Church has started a GoFundMe page for the family. For more details, here’s a link to the fundraiser.
