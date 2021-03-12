Gov. Parson: More than 580K Missourians have been fully vaccinated

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.
The governor announced there would a mega vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The two-day event would start on Friday, March 19.
They expect to vaccinate a total of 6,000 eligible Missourians. If the state receives additional shipments of the Janssen vaccine, more doses could be allocated to the event.
Those chosen to receive a vaccine will be from a list of people who have previously signed up with the Jackson County Health Department.
Governor Parson said nearly 1.1 million, or 17.5 percent of Missourians, have received an initial vaccine dose, including about half of all Missourians age 65 and older.
The governor’s office said Missourians should not try to contact the health department to sign up for this event because appointments will be filled using its existing waiting list.
They said this will help reduce the backlog of unfilled vaccination appointments in the area and open up appointments within Region A for future mass vaccination events.
“We are working as quickly as supply will allow to meet the higher vaccine interest in our urban populations while still keeping vaccine distribution equitable across the state,” Governor Parson said. “This mega vaccination event will provide an additional opportunity to assist local vaccine providers in meeting the higher vaccine demand of the Kansas City region, and we have begun planning a similar event in the St. Louis area.”
Two state-supported mass vaccination events were also announced in St. Louis and St. Charles counties next week.
You can click here to see more state-supported vaccine events.
He said more than 580,000 Missourians have been fully vaccinated.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 343 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths are reported in the state daily.
A total of 482,224 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 8,300 deaths.
DHSS reports 233,522 vaccine doses have been administered in the past seven days. The daily vaccine average is 33,360 doses.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered through Wednesday, first and second doses, in the state is 1,641,484.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 4.5 percent.
As of Monday, 857 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals throughout Missouri. Of these patients, 171 were in the ICU and 114 were on ventilators.
Currently, 4,620,674 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Missouri.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Thursday morning and included data reported through Monday, March 8. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
