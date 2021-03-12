KAIT launches new health initiative

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT-TV and Gray Television, Inc. are “Bridging the Great Health Divide.”
KAIT’s parent company, Gray Television, was selected by Google’s GNI Innovation Challenge for $200,000 in funding to support a multi-platform journalism project that focuses on health disparities in the Mississippi Delta region of the country.
Bridging the Great Health Divide will explore why these disparities exist with a focus on long-term and sustainable solutions.
The Mississippi Delta Region fares far worse than the national average in health indicators and outcomes.
Journalists from KAIT, our sister stations in the region, our DC News Bureau, and our National Investigative Unit will contribute to the project.
“KAIT is proud to be a part of this initiative,” said Hatton Weeks, KAIT-TV vice president and general manager. “Region 8 News has highlighted the struggles many have to find access to nearby healthcare and food. We will use this initiative to not only highlight these challenges but push for sustainable change. This initiative will improve the lives of many in Region 8 now and generations to come.”
The Mississippi Delta region suffers from poor health and faces pervasive systemic barriers to wellness. We can help change that. The need is pervasive and dire.
Bridging the Great Health Divide will give a voice to the communities facing these challenges and focus on solutions to the problems at hand.
