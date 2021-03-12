3 large sharks, including a nearly 1,200-pound great white, pinged off AL coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three large sharks are being tracked this week off the coast of Alabama. Two of them are great white sharks and one is a tiger shark. They are being tracked by the organization OCEARCH.
They aren’t dangerously close based on their ping locations, but the three of them are only 20-40 miles off the coast of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan, and Dauphin Island!
Edithe is the largest of three, weighing a whopping 1,185 pounds. The female great white shark is 11 feet. 8 inches in length! The other great white, Cabot, comes in at 533 pounds and is 9 feet, 8 inches in length.
SouthJaw, a male tiger shark, is the closest of the three to the coast. He comes in weighing a “mere” 200 pounds with a length of 8 feet, 5 inches.
These are only three of roughly 40 large sharks that have been pinged recently in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s not often that we see three sharks tracked by OCEARCH this close to the Alabama shoreline.
The three of them combined have traveled roughly 12,000 miles of water. And get this -- Edithe and Cabot were both originally pinged way up off the coasts of New England and Nova Scotia, respectively!
You can track all of the sharks in not only the Gulf of Mexico, but the Atlantic and other bodies of water across the globe using this interactive mapping tool. You can also see their paths, where they were originally pinged, their age, and more!
