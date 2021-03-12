Man files suit in federal court on marijuana policy, arrest

DENVER (KAIT) - A Craighead County man has filed suit in federal court in Colorado, alleging he was left holding the proverbial bag in a case dealing with marijuana and federal and state policy on the issue.
According to court records, Nicholas Nielsen filed suit March 8 in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Natural State Wellness Enterprises and at least 40 other defendants.
Among the defendants listed in the court filing were Verano Holdings, LLC, Sam Dorf, George Archos, Darren Weiss, James Leventis, Chris Fotopoulos, Edward Shen, Michael Frontier, Rockview Capital, JJR Private Capital, Alan Bluestine, Sol Global Investments, Serruya Private Equity, Randy Taylor Consulting, Partner Colorado Credit Union, Steve White, Jason Vedadi, Nicole Stanton, Ben Kimbro, Elroy Sailor, Ana Dutra, Mark Bernard, Eula Adams, Daniel Reiner, Canaccord Genuity, Alliance Global Partners, Natural State Wellness Enterprises, LLC, John Allison, Henry Wilkins V, Dr. William Young, Bill Carwell, Christine L. Edmonson, Amy Haun Hall, Bob Dale Haun, Leo Hauser, Ryan W. Heringer, David Johnson, Robert Lee Jones III, Bobbi McDaniel, Dustin McDaniel, Bobby McDaniel, Kristy McDaniel, Marvin Parks, Jeffery J. Ryan, Dr. Marvin Bruce Sanderson, Dr. Ladd Scriber, Dr. Thomas M. Stank, Bill Stanley, Bart Calhoun, Melissa Moody, Martha Rouby, Warren Ross and the Ross Group.
Nielsen was arrested in Jan. 2020 on suspicion of drug charges after an investigation by Jonesboro police. At the time, authorities alleged Nielsen was the contact person for Natural State Wellness Enterprises in Newport.
In the federal suit, Nielsen alleged that medical marijuana was legal in Arkansas, federal law made the cultivation, sale and possession illegal and created “serious federal offenses” in Arkansas.
“The people of Arkansas are free to advocate for a change in this federal criminal prohibition, but they must do so through their elected representative in Congress. Under our federal system, Congress alone can authorize revision of federal laws prohibiting the commercial trade in medical marijuana.
Nielsen alleged in the suit that he was criminally charged with setting up an Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary and that at times, he received instructions directly from executives with the companies.
“When police raided the site, however, it was only Nielsen who was criminally charged and left holding the proverbial bag,” Nielsen alleged in the filing. “Content to merely cash in on their conspiracy, Nielsen’s former employer and coconspirators terminated him, arranged for him to receive several under-the table payments to keep quiet about what he saw while he was a Harvest employee and then left him to contend with the criminal justice system.”
Nielsen is asking for damages, court costs and fees in the case.
As for the state case against Nielsen, he is scheduled to be back in court March 19 and April 5 through 16.
