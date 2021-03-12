March 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, March 12. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Showers and thunderstorms arrive with a cold front to close out the week.
Expect a cloudy and much cooler Friday with highs in the low 60s for the Jonesboro area.
Rain continues to fall along this stalled front tonight into Saturday morning before drier weather takes hold for the afternoon.
Not much rain will fall during the daylight hours on Sunday, either.
By Sunday night, another front puts the finishing touches on a widespread 1-2″ rainfall and some of our northern counties could wind up with 3″.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 family says God was watching over them the night fire tore through their home.
After weeks of turmoil that saw $100,000 slashed from her office’s budget amid questions about her professionalism, Craighead County’s circuit clerk says it was all a “miscommunication.”
Police and school officials are investigating claims that a teacher duct taped two children to their chairs.
No appointment needed this morning to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Jonesboro.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.