Memphis airport expects spring break travel to make Friday biggest travel day in a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is preparing for a busy day as thousands of students and families plan to leave the Mid-South for spring break.
The airport expects upwards of 6,200 people to pass through Friday -- their busiest travel day since the pandemic began.
Mask requirements continue at the airport where they’ve been required for months now by federal law.
While airport officials expect a rush Friday, they say their spring break travel season is expected to be more spread out from now until the 28th.
“A lot of times we see the schools are a little bit more coordinated in the timing of the spring break so we have a more concentrated period,” said Glen Thomas, airport spokesman. “This time we’re seeing different time periods of spring break for March, so it’s a little more spread out. That kind of helps with the crowding and the security checkpoint.”
Shelby County health leaders advise no matter where or how you travel to wear a mask.
The CDC and local health experts also say even if you’ve been fully vaccinated you should still wear a mask in public, including while on a plane.
Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Lee is again inviting spring break and summer travelers to Tennessee. He took time Thursday to visit Broadway in Nashville to welcome spring breakers.
Some celebrated Lee not wearing a mask outside but others were unhappy. Lee posted several pictures on Facebook showing the visit without a mask or social distancing.
Lee is fully vaccinated, but critics say it sends a bad message because the CDC says fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in crowds.
