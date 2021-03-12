Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Willie Nelson among lineup for McConaughey concert

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Actor Matthew McConaughey has announced the date and lineup for his ‘We’re Texas’ event. Proceeds from the online concert will be used to help Texans who were affected by the recent winter storm.
The concert is scheduled for March 21 at 7 p.m., CST. The concert will be on McConaughey’s YouTube channel.
“Announcing ‘We’re Texas,’ a virtual revival where we can all come together to help Texas recover from the winter storm,” McConaughey wrote in a Facebook post. “Join me, @camilamcconaughey, @jklivingfoundation and an ALL-STAR Texas lineup with MANY more special guests to be announced next week.”
Currently, the lineup includes Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lucas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, Willie Nelson, and more.
The concert is being put on in association with the McConaugheys’ Just Keep Living Texas Relief Fund, and it is being sponsored by Dell, Reliant Energy, and Salesforce.
