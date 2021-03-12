Officer-involved shooting under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting between a man and police.
The alleged officer-involved shooting happened Thursday on East Main Street in Steele, according to a Friday news release.
Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said two officers were involved in the shooting with a 41-year-old Kennett man.
Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured, Stanfield said.
The suspect is currently being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, a weapons violation, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.
Stanfield withheld the suspect’s name pending the issuance of a warrant and formal charges.
Pemiscot County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest and investigation, Stanfield said.
The MSHP is investigating.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.