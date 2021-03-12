Spring forward! Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you want to keep getting your beauty sleep, better go to bed an hour early Saturday night.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Sunday, March 14, when we spring ahead one hour from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Don’t worry. You’ll get that hour back on Nov. 7.
Not everyone will spring forward this weekend. Neither Arizona nor Hawaii observes the switch.
However, lawmakers in several other states, including Arkansas, have considered joining them.
State Rep. Johnny Rye of Trumann introduced House Bill 1017 this year that would end DST. The State House took no action on the bill.
Meanwhile, the time change is a perfect time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
