Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Here is a list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics available in Region 8:
Blytheville:
- Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division, in the Governor’s Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 12
Jonesboro:
- St. Bernards walk-in vaccine clinic at the St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington, 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, March 12
Mountain View:
- White River Health System, 210 School Ave., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 12
Pocahontas:
- WestRidge Church of Christ, 3954 Hwy. 62W, 9 a.m. until noon Friday, March 12
Those currently eligible to receive the vaccination must fall within the state’s Phase 1-A or 1-B category. That includes:
- Individuals over the age of 65
- Those with intellectual or developmental disabilities
- Educators, including K-12, higher education and child care workers
- Police, fire and other first responders
- Corrections employees
- Food and agriculture workers
- Essential government workers
- Grocery store/meal delivery employees
- Postal/package delivery service employees
- Public transit employees
- Houses of worship leaders
- Manufacturing employees
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. People should bring their insurance cards to the unit. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will be available at no charge.
On Thursday, March 11, Walmart announced many of its stores in the area have begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.
For a list of pharmacies throughout the state now accepting appointments, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.