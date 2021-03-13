ADH hosts first mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Northeast Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The first of many Arkansas Department of Health mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Northeast Arkansas was held in Mississippi County on Friday.
Nearly 300 doses were given out in the Governor’s Ballroom at Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville.
Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle, a Mississippi County health official, says that the state chose Blytheville after seeing a need to get more people vaccinated in the county.
“They recognized that we needed the vaccination,” said Dr. Andrews-Pirtle. “We’ve been pleading for a long time.”
The doctor says that some of her patients were hesitant to get the vaccine at first, but those patients had a change of heart after seeing others get the vaccine.
“People may say no now, but then they actually think about it,” she said. “Then they actually see their pastor get one or their friends getting one then they change their minds and that’s what’s happening – I saw that today and I was very excited about that.”
Dr. Andrews-Pirtle is advocating for more people to be vaccinated to return to normalcy.
“I want my life back like you want your life back,” she said. “We all want our lives back.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.