Arkansas State bowling 2nd after Day 1 of Mid-Winter Invitational

With 5,437 total pinfall after the first day of competition, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team is second at the Mid-Winter Invitational at Hijinx Family Entertainment in Jonesboro.
The Red Wolves finished day one of the three-day event with a pinfall total of 5,437 across five Baker format matches. The team averaged a score of 217.5 per game and finished with a 1-3 record, which included a “bye” match to start the day.
A-State opened the day with a 1,210 total in the bye match and followed with a 1,152-939 defeat of Drury. The Red Wolves carried a perfect score to the 10th frame in game four of the second match, but finished with a 286 in the game. Youngstown State defeated the Red Wolves 1,083-1,029 in match three and Nebraska topped A-State 1,172-1,070. McKendree nearly bowled a perfect game five in the fifth match and finished with a 1,062-976 margin against the Red Wolves.
Nebraska led in total pinfall Friday at 5,494 while Stephen F. Austin was third with 5,315. Youngstown State (5,112) and McKendree University (5,058) rounded out the top five teams.
The tournament will continue Saturday morning with five traditional team matches. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event is closed to the public. Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.