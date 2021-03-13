Arkansas State bowling 2nd after Day 1 of Mid-Winter Invitational

A-State opened the day with a 1,210 total in the bye match and followed with a 1,152-939 defeat of Drury. The Red Wolves carried a perfect score to the 10th frame in game four of the second match, but finished with a 286 in the game. Youngstown State defeated the Red Wolves 1,083-1,029 in match three and Nebraska topped A-State 1,172-1,070. McKendree nearly bowled a perfect game five in the fifth match and finished with a 1,062-976 margin against the Red Wolves.