Arkansas State women’s tennis beats Missouri State

Humbert got the Red Wolves a 2-0 lead in the match with a straight-set decision on court No. 6 over Claire Martin, 7-5, 6-4. Alyson Piskulic of Missouri State (3-8) got the Bears on the board with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Nejla Zukic and Tiffani Nash defeated Jill Morse 7-5, 6-3 to tie the match at 2-2. Shelby King won over Taylor Shaw 7-6, 6-0 to make the score 3-2 and Thea Rice clinched the match with a 6-2, 7-5 win on court two over Hana Sisirak. At the same time Rice clinched the match, Ellie Burger secured a 6-4, 6-4 win over Hunter Roper to set the final score of 4-3 in the match.