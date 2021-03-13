ASU System Trustees updated on COVID-19 impacts on institutions

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - “Our campuses handled it better than we ever imagined,” Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch said during an ASU System Board of Trustees meeting on Friday at ASU-Beebe in Searcy.
During the meeting, trustees were updated on the impact of COVID-19 at the system’s seven-member institutions.
According to Welch, the system benefited from three rounds of federal COVID-19 stimulus for higher education since the campuses were already financially sound and “we didn’t have to have the money just to survive.”
As for fall 2021 enrollment, Arkansas State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said projections are “looking good.”
Within the last month, Damphousse noted fewer than ten students had been reported as positive, while no employees have tested positive since the beginning of February.
A-State was the first institution in the state of Arkansas to vaccinate all employees who wanted to, according to Damphousse.
The board approved to name the farmers’ market at Arkansas State in Jonesboro the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market to recognize contributions made by the Judd Hill Foundation to the A-State College of Agriculture.
The board also welcomed new trustees Paul Rowton of Harrisburg, Bishop Robert Rudolph, Jr of Bryant, and Steve Eddington of Benton.
