Attorney General: Scammers targeting Arkansas’ Hispanic population

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While those in Arkansas’ Hispanic population seek the vaccine, the Arkansas Attorney General says they are now becoming victims of scams.
According to a news release from Leslie Rutledge’s office, they have gotten reports of vaccine misinformation, fake COVID-19 testing and treatment targeting that population.
“Scam artists will always take advantage of a tough situation and attempt to steal from hard-working Arkansans,” the release said.
Rutledge asked people to never give out their personal information over the phone, especially for payment since the vaccine is free.
“If you believe a con artist is attempting to spread fake COVID-19 information, don’t hesitate to contact my office and let us do the fighting for you,” she said.
The attorney general pushed Arkansans to get the latest information about the vaccine from the state’s department of health.
Her office also released the following tips:
- Do not pay exorbitant fees for COVID-19 vaccinations. Instead, visit the Arkansas Department of Health’s website to find locations of regional testing and clinics offering COVID-19 tests at no cost to consumers.
- Be cautious of health providers who claim they can cure, prevent, or lessen the effects of COVID-19 while charging high fees for their false claims.
- For questions about COVID-19, including where to find testing locations, call the Arkansas Department of Health at 1-800-803-7847.
- Find accurate information about COVID-19, including information about how it spreads, symptoms, prevention and treatment, what to do if you are sick and frequently asked questions, on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
