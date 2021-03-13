Calls to Jonesboro police down in February

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - DWIs, traffic crashes, traffic stops are just some of the calls Jonesboro police saw less of in February 2021 than last year, according to JPD’s monthly report.
The report released Friday evening stated that this year traffic crashes were down 75, private property accidents were down 20, traffic stops were down by 999, written citations were declined by 298, written warnings were down by 115 and DWIs declined by 21.
JPD didn’t respond to any deadly crashes in 2020 nor 2021.
Under the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) & High Tech Crimes Unit, JPD reported 11 new cases, 10 warrants served and one arrest.
In February, the Street Crimes Unit seized $5,168 worth of drugs and $7,018 worth of assets.
The drug task force opened 61 cases and closed 53 of those last month.
Jonesboro Police Criminal Investigation Division says it processed 10 crime scenes last month and made 38 contacts for sex offender registrations.
While the department had 154 cases assigned, they closed 235.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.