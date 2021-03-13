Five Red Wolves participate in 2021 Arkansas State Pro Day

21 NFL teams were in attendance including the Titans, Saints, Bucs, Packers, and Steelers. Wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. ran in the 4.4 range in the 40 yard dash. Layne Hatcher was throwing to him during on-field drills along with new A-State assistant Logan Kilgore. Adams landed on 6 All-American teams and was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.